Eight arrested including Anukalp Mishra in Ayodhya Ram temple theft
India
Eight people, including Anukalp Mishra and his brother-in-law Lavkush, have been arrested for stealing donation-box money from Ayodhya's Ram temple.
Anukalp, who helped count donations, is thought to be the main planner.
Now, police are looking closely at their finances to figure out where the stolen cash went.
Police probe assets of 8 accused
Anukalp's new farmhouse, fancy house in Basava village, and a big religious event he hosted recently have raised eyebrows: No one knows how he paid for it all.
Lavkush also bought a pricey motorcycle despite living in a rented place.
Police are probing the assets and financial status of all eight accused to establish a money trail.