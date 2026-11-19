Eight-car liquor convoy rams police, damages government car in Banaskantha
An eight-car convoy of liquor smugglers in Banaskantha, Gujarat, rammed into a police team trying to stop them, damaging a government car before speeding off to Rajasthan.
The smugglers even hit a cow during their escape, showing just how reckless the situation got.
Two bootleggers charged with attempted murder
Police have now charged two known bootleggers with attempted murder and organized crime. Working with Rajasthan police, they have already recovered all eight vehicles involved.
Locals say liquor smuggling through Methipura is getting out of hand, with nearly 50 luxury cars reportedly used for runs every day, leaving many worried about safety and the growing reach of organized crime.