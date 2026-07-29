Eight Maoists surrender in Bijapur, 5 women, combined 49L bounties
In a big step toward peace, eight Maoists, including five women, turned themselves in to Bijapur police this week.
The group, linked to the banned CPI (Maoist), had a combined bounty of ₹49 lakh on their heads.
Their surrender was made possible by Chhattisgarh's surrender and rehabilitation policy, with support from Jharkhand police and the CRPF.
Three 8L bounties, 5 5L bounties
The surrendered group includes three with ₹8 lakh bounties each: Ashwin (aka Lachhu), Ranga (aka Sohan), and Doba Madvi (aka Rahat), and four area committee members and one other member, all with ₹5 lakh bounties each.
Most are from Bijapur, while two come from Narayanpur and Sukma.
Thanks to the state's policy, they'll get financial help, housing, skill training, education support, and job opportunities to help them start fresh in society.