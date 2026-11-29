Eight minors detained after Pramod Mahajan Garden attack on couple
A group of eight minors was detained after a video surfaced showing them attacking a couple with hockey and bamboo sticks at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West, Mumbai, on November 20.
The video went viral, leading police to identify and bring the minors before the Juvenile Justice Board the next day.
BMC fines garden's security agency ₹1L
The minors were sent to a juvenile observation home until December 4, and their parents have been served notices.
Following public concern over safety, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, fined the garden's security agency ₹1 lakh and issued land encroachment notices.
There's now more talk about adding CCTV cameras and better security in city parks.