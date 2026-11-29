8 minors detained for assaulting couple in Mumbai park
What's the story
Eight minors have been detained in connection with the assault of a couple at Pramod Mahajan Garden near Phoenix Mall in Kurla West, Mumbai. The incident occurred on November 20 and was captured on video, which later went viral. The footage shows the boys verbally abusing the couple before physically assaulting them with hockey sticks and bamboo sticks.
Legal proceedings
Minors booked under several sections of law
The victim, who had traveled to Mumbai from Phaltan in Satara district, filed a complaint with the Ghatkopar police.
The accused were booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, among other charges.
The minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on November 21 and sent to a juvenile observation home till December 4.
Aftermath measures
BMC takes action against security agency
In the wake of the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken action against the private security agency responsible for Pramod Mahajan Garden.
The agency has been fined ₹1 lakh for its failure to provide adequate security.
Additionally, notices have been issued to those allegedly encroaching on land around the garden, asking them to prove their legal occupancy.
Security concerns
Calls for better security measures in public parks
The incident has sparked renewed calls for better security measures in public parks across Mumbai.
BJP corporator and Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar had earlier urged the BMC to install CCTV cameras and deploy Maharashtra Security Force personnel at such locations.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade advised couples to be mindful of their behavior in public parks, considering they are frequented by elderly people and mothers.