Eight missing after Kedartal avalanche in Uttarakhand as 4 return
India
Eight people are still missing three days after an avalanche hit the Kedartal region in Uttarakhand.
Out of a group of 12 who set out from Gangotri on October 27, only four, three Nepali porters and a cook, have made it back safely.
The rest have not been found yet and are believed to be caught in the avalanche zone.
Weather slows helicopter and ground searches
Rescue operations kicked off on October 31, with teams using helicopters and ground searches, but tough weather has slowed things down.
The missing include people from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and a local guide.
One trekker reportedly has a head injury, making the search even more urgent.