Eight PSNA students killed in Thrissur crash into parked truck
Eight engineering students from PSNA College of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul, lost their lives late Friday when their car crashed into a parked truck on a dark stretch of National Highway 66 in Thrissur.
Locals say this is the third accident at the same spot in just three days, blaming poor lighting and a small concrete barrier placed across the road without adequate warning.
Residents blame hazards, police file case
Residents are frustrated with repeated accidents, pointing to missing warning signs, bad lighting, confusing diversions, and illegally parked vehicles as major hazards.
Rescue teams struggled to reach the victims because the car was so badly damaged.
Meanwhile, police have filed a case against the truck driver and are investigating safety lapses.
The local minister criticized highway authorities for not fixing these problems; NHAI says speeding and illegal parking are to blame, but it promises to cooperate with the probe.