Eight robbers storm Senco Jewellers in Bettiah taking 30-40cr
A daring daylight robbery shook Bettiah, Bihar, when eight robbers stormed Senco Jewellers and made off with jewelry worth ₹30-40 crore.
The robbers tied up staff and everyone present, grabbed their phones to block calls for help, and left behind a bold warning: "We will be back; this is a movie."
Police teams hunt Bettiah jewelry robbers
Police have jumped into action: top officers visited the scene, and teams from multiple stations are on the case.
The hunt is on to catch those behind one of Bettiah's biggest robberies ever.