Eight to 10 men rob 3 women on Mahalaxmi Express
India
On Sunday around 2.30am a group of eight to 10 men allegedly tampered with the railway signaling system to halt the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express near Salpa railway station in Maharashtra's Satara district.
They boarded the S-2 coach and robbed three women of gold jewelry worth about 200,000 rupees before making a quick getaway.
Police probe stones pelted at coaches
The gang created chaos by throwing stones at multiple coaches to keep people from chasing them, even though three Railway Protection Force personnel were on board.
Police are now investigating how this happened and have set up teams to track down everyone involved.
The incident has sparked some serious questions about passenger safety on Indian trains.