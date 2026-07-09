Eight women develop complications after Jodhpur C-sections during IV probe

AIIMS teams probe IV fluids contamination

A special team from AIIMS Delhi and Jodhpur is checking if the IV fluids or surgical tools were contaminated, and whether the extreme heat affected how these medical supplies were stored.

Seven women have been discharged so far; one is still getting treated at AIIMS Jodhpur.

This case has reminded many of a similar tragedy back in 2011, making everyone extra cautious while they wait for test results on the IV fluids.