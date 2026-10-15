Eight-year-old killed and 16 injured in private Hubballi bus crash
India
A tragic accident near Hubballi, Karnataka, early Thursday morning left an eight-year-old girl dead and 16 others hurt after a private bus allegedly traveling from Mumbai to Bengaluru lost control and crashed into a field.
The crash happened around 3am with the bus carrying 26 passengers.
It is a tough reminder of why road safety really matters.
Injured driver rescued, police suspect speeding
Emergency teams responded quickly, rescuing the injured driver and helping passengers.
Police believe speeding caused the accident, as the bus was reportedly bouncing on the road before it crashed.
Sadly, doctors confirmed the young girl suffered a fatal head injury.
While some people have already been treated and sent home, 16 are still in the hospital getting care.