Eighteen Indian Valiant Row sailors finally home after Iran detention

Crew accused of diesel smuggling

The crew were detained amid allegations that the vessel was smuggling around 6,000 metric tons of diesel after it was intercepted in December.

Life during detention was rough, with shortages and a lot of uncertainty: some were even moved to jail while others stayed under guard on the ship.

The Indian embassy stepped up to get them safely back, especially since they were caught up abroad while tensions flared between the US and Iran.

Now, after weeks of stress, they have returned to Mumbai.