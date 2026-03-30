Eighteen Indian Valiant Row sailors finally home after Iran detention
After about two months and three weeks stuck in Iran, 18 Indian sailors from the ship Valiant Row are finally back in Mumbai.
They were released at the end of February and, with help from the Indian embassy, made a long journey home, crossing borders and flying out of Armenia before landing safely in India.
Crew accused of diesel smuggling
The crew were detained amid allegations that the vessel was smuggling around 6,000 metric tons of diesel after it was intercepted in December.
Life during detention was rough, with shortages and a lot of uncertainty: some were even moved to jail while others stayed under guard on the ship.
The Indian embassy stepped up to get them safely back, especially since they were caught up abroad while tensions flared between the US and Iran.
Now, after weeks of stress, they have returned to Mumbai.