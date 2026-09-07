Eighth Central Pay Commission begins 2-day employee consultations in Chennai
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (Eighth CPC) just started a two-day meeting in Chennai to chat with groups representing central government employees in Tamil Nadu.
They are gathering input on salaries, allowances, pensions, and working conditions, basically all the stuff that shapes how government jobs look and feel.
Eighth CPC outlines multi-city schedule
After Chennai, the commission heads to Puducherry for a day, then Chandigarh for three days in mid-September, and Bengaluru in October.
Led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the Eighth CPC is all about recommending fair pay structures and benefits for Central Government employees and other categories covered under its terms of reference, decisions that impact the commission is gathering inputs before finalizing recommendations on pay, allowances, pensions and other service conditions.