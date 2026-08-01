Eighth Central Pay Commission begins August September 2026 pay consultations
India
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is gearing up for a round of meetings in August and September 2026 to hear what employee unions and other groups have to say about salaries, pensions, and allowances.
These discussions will help shape the next set of pay recommendations for government employees, with the final report expected by early 2027.
Delhi consultation start dates, regional deadlines
Consultations start in Delhi on August 7 and 10, with appointment requests due by July 31.
The CPC will then visit Chennai (September 7-8), Puducherry (September 9), and Chandigarh (September 16-18).
There's also a planned visit to Mumbai's Central Railway Zone: dates coming soon.
If you want your voice heard, make sure to meet your region's deadline, the last of which is August 25.