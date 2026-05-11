Eighth Central Pay Commission opens consultations on pay, pensions India May 11, 2026

The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is heading out for a new round of chats with government employees and pensioners in Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Delhi this May and June.

They are looking for fresh ideas on pay scales, pensions, dearness allowance, and fitment factor, basically the stuff that decides how much central government staff (including defense and railways) take home.

If you want your voice heard or have suggestions to share, you now have until May 31 to send them in.