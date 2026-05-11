Eighth Central Pay Commission opens consultations on pay, pensions
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is heading out for a new round of chats with government employees and pensioners in Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Delhi this May and June.
They are looking for fresh ideas on pay scales, pensions, dearness allowance, and fitment factor, basically the stuff that decides how much central government staff (including defense and railways) take home.
If you want your voice heard or have suggestions to share, you now have until May 31 to send them in.
Delhi, Hyderabad, Srinagar and Ladakh meetings
Meetings kick off in Hyderabad on May 18-19, then move to Srinagar from June 1-4, and Ladakh on June 8.
Key sessions with the railways and defense folks are happening in Delhi on May 13-14.
There is also talk of more stops coming up, including Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, so stay tuned if you are interested or affected.