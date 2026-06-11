Eighth Central Pay Commission starts consultations through June 2026
The government has kicked off the Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) to rethink salaries, pensions, and work conditions for central government staff.
While the changes will officially affect only central government employees and pensioners, state workers are watching closely: what happens here often sets the tone for their own pay and benefits.
The commission is in its consultation phase until June 2026, with lots of talk about better pay and pension security.
States use CPC as guide
Even though states aren't bound by CPC decisions, they usually use them as a guide when revising their own salary structures.
Some states match central pay scales; others set up their own panels based on local budgets.
The commission is also looking at things like fitment factor and pension security to make sure the system stays fair for everyone.