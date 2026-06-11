Eighth Central Pay Commission starts consultations through June 2026 India Jun 11, 2026

The government has kicked off the Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) to rethink salaries, pensions, and work conditions for central government staff.

While the changes will officially affect only central government employees and pensioners, state workers are watching closely: what happens here often sets the tone for their own pay and benefits.

The commission is in its consultation phase until June 2026, with lots of talk about better pay and pension security.