Eighth Central Pay Commission to inspect Mumbai Central railway zone India Jul 04, 2026

The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is visiting Mumbai's Central Railway Zone to see firsthand what railway employees deal with every day.

Announced by the Ministry of Railways on July 2, the visit aims to get a real look at daily operations, maintenance routines, and the risks that come with these jobs.

Major unions have been notified so everyone's in the loop.