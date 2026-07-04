Eighth Central Pay Commission to inspect Mumbai Central railway zone
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is visiting Mumbai's Central Railway Zone to see firsthand what railway employees deal with every day.
Announced by the Ministry of Railways on July 2, the visit aims to get a real look at daily operations, maintenance routines, and the risks that come with these jobs.
Major unions have been notified so everyone's in the loop.
Reviewing track signals workshops Kumbh Mela
The CPC will focus on roles like track maintenance (think keymen and patrolmen), paying attention to tough working conditions and safety concerns.
They'll also observe how signal operations, control rooms, and high-speed train corridors are managed under pressure.
Plus, workshops and station duties like shunting and sanitation are on their agenda, along with a look at how Indian Railways handles huge events like Kumbh Mela.