Eighth Central Pay Commission to start April hearings with unions
India
Big news for government employees: the Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is starting key meetings this April to discuss possible upgrades in pay, allowances, and benefits.
Announced on April 11, these sessions will let employee unions and associations share their demands directly with the commission.
The first round is set for New Delhi from April 28-30.
Submit proposals online by April 20
If your group wants a say, you'll need to submit your proposal online at 8cpc.gov.in and book an appointment via email before April 20 using the unique ID you get during submission.
Other meetings are planned in Dehradun on April 24 and Pune on May 4-5.
The CPC is also bringing in outside consultants for expert advice as it works toward updating pay structures.