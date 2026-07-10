Eighth Central Pay Commission weighs 12x cap on government salaries India Jul 10, 2026

The Eighth Central Pay Commission is thinking about capping the highest government salary at 12 times the lowest, after suggestions from employee groups.

Supporters say this move could help make pay fairer and reduce income gaps across government jobs.

The commission's recommendations are expected by May 2027 (within 18 months of its November 2025 notification).