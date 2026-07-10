Eighth Central Pay Commission weighs 12x cap on government salaries
India
The Eighth Central Pay Commission is thinking about capping the highest government salary at 12 times the lowest, after suggestions from employee groups.
Supporters say this move could help make pay fairer and reduce income gaps across government jobs.
The commission's recommendations are expected by May 2027 (within 18 months of its November 2025 notification).
Indian Railways technocrats oppose 12x cap
Some technocrat groups, especially in Indian Railways, aren't happy with the proposed cap.
They argue that technical roles come with extra risks and responsibilities, so they deserve their own higher pay scale.
The debate is still ongoing as the commission reviews all sides.