Eighth Pay Commission considers changes affecting 50L employees, 65L pensioners
India
Big changes might be coming for government workers and pensioners.
The Eighth Central Pay Commission is looking at new proposals from employee groups, including calls to update pensions, restore the Old Pension Scheme, and tweak allowances.
If these ideas go through, about 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners could see their pay or benefits change.
The commission plans to share its report by mid-2027.
Employee groups seek ₹65,000-69,000 minimum salary
Groups are pushing for a minimum salary of ₹65,000-69,000, annual raises of 5-6%, better housing and transport allowances, plus a risk allowance up to ₹15,000.
There's also talk of linking pay to inflation so salaries keep up with rising costs.
All these proposals aim to make things fairer for workers across departments.