Eighth Pay Commission considers changes affecting 50L employees, 65L pensioners India May 19, 2026

Big changes might be coming for government workers and pensioners.

The Eighth Central Pay Commission is looking at new proposals from employee groups, including calls to update pensions, restore the Old Pension Scheme, and tweak allowances.

If these ideas go through, about 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners could see their pay or benefits change.

The commission plans to share its report by mid-2027.