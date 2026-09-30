Eighth Pay Commission considers OROP-type pensions for Level 1-18 staff
Big updates could be coming for central government salaries and pensions.
The 8th Pay Commission is holding key meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai this October, following earlier discussions in Chandigarh and Puducherry.
Top of the agenda: possible salary tweaks, pay allowances, and a push to bring in a One Rank, One Pension (OROP)-type mechanism for civilian central government employees from Level 1 to 18, aimed at making pensions fairer across the board.
Defence federation seeks 50% notional pension
The All India Defence Employees Federation wants pensions to reflect career growth instead of old pay scales, suggesting they be fixed at 50% of the resultant notional pensionable pay.
Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is leading the commission, which has been working on these reforms for nearly a year.
Expect their final recommendations by mid-2027, potentially narrowing pension differences among similarly situated civilian retirees.