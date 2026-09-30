Eighth Pay Commission considers OROP-type pensions for Level 1-18 staff

Big updates could be coming for central government salaries and pensions.

The 8th Pay Commission is holding key meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai this October, following earlier discussions in Chandigarh and Puducherry.

Top of the agenda: possible salary tweaks, pay allowances, and a push to bring in a One Rank, One Pension (OROP)-type mechanism for civilian central government employees from Level 1 to 18, aimed at making pensions fairer across the board.