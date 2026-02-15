Eighth Pay Commission: Pension changes to follow existing rules

Suggestions invited from central government employees, pensioners

Minister Pankaj Choudhary shared that the commission is mandated to make recommendations on pay, allowances, and pensions.

To make sure everyone's voice is heard, a new site (8cpc.gov.in) is open for central government employees and pensioners to share their thoughts until March 16, 2026.

There's also an easy online questionnaire on MyGov so suggestions from all corners can help shape what comes next.