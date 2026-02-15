Eighth Pay Commission: Pension changes to follow existing rules
India
The Finance Ministry has cleared things up—pension changes under the Eighth Pay Commission will follow current statutory rules, not the new Finance Act.
This applies to those who retired on December 31, 2025, and uses the latest Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules and Extraordinary Pension Rules.
Suggestions invited from central government employees, pensioners
Minister Pankaj Choudhary shared that the commission is mandated to make recommendations on pay, allowances, and pensions.
To make sure everyone's voice is heard, a new site (8cpc.gov.in) is open for central government employees and pensioners to share their thoughts until March 16, 2026.
There's also an easy online questionnaire on MyGov so suggestions from all corners can help shape what comes next.