Eighth Pay Commission reviews proposals, recommendations expected by mid-2027
The Eighth Pay Commission is looking at major proposals from three major stakeholder bodies, who want better salaries, pension reforms, and updated allowances.
Their suggestions could shape how government workers and pensioners get paid for years to come, with final recommendations expected by mid-2027.
Three bodies seek ₹65,000-₹69,000 minimum salary
Three major stakeholder bodies agree on raising minimum salaries to ₹65,000 to ₹69,000, a higher fitment factor (above 3.8), and bigger annual raises of 5% to 6%.
They're also pushing for a simpler pay structure and pensions that actually keep up with inflation.
Each group has its own focus too, like NCJCM's call for unified pay reforms, the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation's push to bring back the old pension scheme and seek DA guarantees, and AIDEF's demand for better career growth for defense civilian staff.
New Delhi pay talks may 13-14
The next round of talks happens in New Delhi on May 13-14.
The outcome could mean real changes in how central government employees and pensioners are paid, and the unions are hoping their voices will finally be heard.