Eighth Pay Commission reviews proposals, recommendations expected by mid-2027

Three bodies seek ₹65,000-₹69,000 minimum salary

Three major stakeholder bodies agree on raising minimum salaries to ₹65,000 to ₹69,000, a higher fitment factor (above 3.8), and bigger annual raises of 5% to 6%.

They're also pushing for a simpler pay structure and pensions that actually keep up with inflation.

Each group has its own focus too, like NCJCM's call for unified pay reforms, the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation's push to bring back the old pension scheme and seek DA guarantees, and AIDEF's demand for better career growth for defense civilian staff.