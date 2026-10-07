Eighth Pay Commission starts Bengaluru consultations on pay, allowances, pensions

The Eighth Pay Commission just started its big consultation round in Bengaluru, where they're looking at pay, allowances, and pensions for central government employees.

Led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the panel invited unions and organizations to share their views directly.

Interested and eligible stakeholders who wished to interact with the Commission had to submit an appointment request via the link provided by the Commission, along with their 'unique memo ID,' by September 18.