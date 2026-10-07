Eighth Pay Commission starts Bengaluru consultations on pay, allowances, pensions
The Eighth Pay Commission just started its big consultation round in Bengaluru, where they're looking at pay, allowances, and pensions for central government employees.
Led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the panel invited unions and organizations to share their views directly.
Interested and eligible stakeholders who wished to interact with the Commission had to submit an appointment request via the link provided by the Commission, along with their 'unique memo ID,' by September 18.
Mumbai session scheduled October 22
This is just one stop in a series of sessions across India: Mumbai is up next on October 22, after earlier meetings in Delhi, Ladakh, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh.
All suggestions are still up for discussion until the commission wraps things up with a final report expected around May or June 2027.