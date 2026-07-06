Eighth Pay Commission to affect 50L employees and 65L pensioners
India
The Eighth Pay Commission, led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is meeting with government employee groups and unions this week, first in Bhubaneswar (July 6-7), then in Kolkata (July 9-10).
Their recommendations, due by mid-2027, will impact the salaries and pensions of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners, including defense staff.
Commission inspects Mumbai railway high-risk roles
The commission is also heading to Mumbai's Central Railway Zone to see firsthand what high-risk roles like track maintainers and signal maintainers face every day.
These visits are all about understanding real-life challenges so future pay, allowances, and benefits actually reflect the work these employees do.