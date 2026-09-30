Eighth Pay Commission to consult stakeholders in Bengaluru and Mumbai
India
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is gearing up for big consultations in Bengaluru (October 7-8) and Mumbai (October 22-23).
These meetings matter for over 10 million central government employees and pensioners, as the commission, led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, will listen to employee unions, pensioner groups, and other stakeholders before making any recommendations.
Recommendations due by May 2027
While the official agenda isn't out yet, expect hot topics like changes to pay, allowances, and benefits.
The commission will also chat with central railway teams in Mumbai to get a better sense of their work life.
All these inputs will shape recommendations due by May 2027, which could mean real changes ahead for government salaries and pensions.