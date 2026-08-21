El Nino and patchy monsoon may raise Indian food prices
India
India might see food prices go up soon, thanks to a stronger El Nino and patchy monsoon rains messing with crop production.
El Nino is warming up the tropical Pacific Ocean, which can disrupt monsoon rainfall patterns in India: bad news for farmers and anyone who likes affordable veggies.
India's GDP could slow amid dryness
Experts say India's GDP growth could slow down in FY27, with inflation rising from 2% to nearly 5%.
While most regions got enough rain for crops, some states like Karnataka and Telangana are still pretty dry.
If these dry spells stick around, expect tighter food supplies and higher prices at the market.