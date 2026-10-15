El Nino causes Telangana shortages, chief minister urges crop switch
Telangana is staring at serious water and electricity shortages thanks to El Nino, with reservoir levels dropping by more than half compared to last year.
The chief minister has asked farmers to switch to crops that need less water over the next several months, hoping this can help ease the strain.
Telangana energy demand hits record highs
With energy demand hitting record highs as farmers run their pump sets, the state is struggling to keep up.
The government is seeking the help of the Central government and rolling out support programs like Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar.
A special committee has also been set up to tackle the crisis, with the chief minister likening the situation to the Covid calamity and saying the State sought the Centre's help "cutting across political lines."