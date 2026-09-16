El Nino drives 2% drop in Keralam tea production
India
Keralam's tea gardens are feeling the heat this year, literally.
Thanks to El Nino and its rainfall shortage, tea production dropped by 2% from January to August compared to last year, falling from 31.274 million kg to 30.624 million kg.
That puts extra pressure on those who depend on this industry.
Wayanad 8.11% drop/Munnar rise/Penshurst Estate +4.4%
The impact wasn't the same everywhere: Wayanad had it rough with an 8.11% production drop after losing over half its usual rain, while Munnar actually saw a tiny bump in yield per hectare.
And in a surprising twist, Penshurst Estate in Wagamon managed to boost its productivity by 4.4%, showing that even tough weather can't keep everyone down.