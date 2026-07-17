El Nino drought cuts India kharif planting and raises imports
India
India's agriculture is feeling the heat this year as El Nino-driven drought slashes rainfall: June was 38% below average, and kharif crop planting has dropped 16% compared with last year.
With pulses and oilseeds especially hard hit, imports of vegetable oils, pulses, and cotton are expected to jump.
Large grain stocks and incoming pulses
Even with rising imports, India has solid reserves: over 68 million tons of rice and 53.4 million tons of wheat.
Plus, shipments of key pulses like arhar from Mozambique and masoor from Canada are on the way, with arhar expected in August-September and masoor ready for shipping after September.
This should help keep supplies stable despite the tough season.