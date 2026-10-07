El Nino lifts tomato prices to ₹50/kg in 5 cities

Tomato prices have shot up in major cities across India, with retail rates touching ₹50 per kg in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad (except Delhi, where it's still at ₹34).

The main reason? El Nino messed with the weather last month (think higher temperatures and less water), hurting crops in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

To get better returns, farmers from Nashik are now sending their tomatoes to Kolar.