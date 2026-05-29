El Nino likely to cause India's driest monsoon this year

IMD forecasts 90% El Nino chance

El Nino (basically warmer Pacific waters) tends to mess with our weather by weakening the monsoon winds.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra with the IMD shared there's a 90% chance El Nino will hit by July or August.

Most parts of central and southern India could see much less rain, though northeast India might get close to normal showers.

With hotter days and less rain ahead, farmers and anyone relying on monsoons should brace themselves for a tough season.