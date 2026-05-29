El Nino likely to cause India's driest monsoon this year
Reuters says this year's monsoon could be the driest India has seen in more than a decade, with rainfall expected at just 90% of the usual average.
The main reason? El Nino is making a comeback, and it's already causing concern.
On top of that, heat wave alerts are out for 11 states, especially as June approaches.
IMD forecasts 90% El Nino chance
El Nino (basically warmer Pacific waters) tends to mess with our weather by weakening the monsoon winds.
Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra with the IMD shared there's a 90% chance El Nino will hit by July or August.
Most parts of central and southern India could see much less rain, though northeast India might get close to normal showers.
With hotter days and less rain ahead, farmers and anyone relying on monsoons should brace themselves for a tough season.