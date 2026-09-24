El Nino monsoon trims India's hydropower, sparks 7.7GW nighttime shortages

With less hydropower, coal plants have had to step up fast, boosting output by 18% this month alone. But that's drained coal reserves to their lowest point in three years.

Rupesh Sankhe, senior vice president for research at Elara Capital India Pvt. says Coal India needs to move faster on shipments and improve rail logistics.

"We are not in a crisis yet, but the government needs to act fast to prevent one," he said.