El Nino set to make Chandigarh winter warmer and drier
Chandigarh is in for a warmer, drier winter this year, thanks to El Nino, a climate pattern that's shaking up weather worldwide.
Right now, temperatures are higher than usual (think 30.5 degrees Celsius highs instead of last year's 26.9 degrees Celsius), and the India Meteorological Department says rain will likely be scarce.
IMD forecasts 80% El Nino peak
According to IMD officials, there's an 80% chance El Nino will peak between January and March 2027, making things even warmer and drier, possibly affecting local agriculture.
The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) even said the current El Nino event could be "unprecedented in strength," so expect less rain and more heat across South Asia this season.