El Nino threatens Andhra Pradesh monsoon with 27% shortfall

Vangalapudi Anitha orders life, farmer support

Minister Vangalapudi Anitha wants departments to focus on saving lives and help farmers switch up their crops.

The state released ₹277.63 crore for the 2025-26 financial year and ₹479.01 crore has been released for the current financial year (2026-27).

Plus, control rooms will be on call 24/7 so people get weather alerts fast and can act quickly.