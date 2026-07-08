El Nino threatens Andhra Pradesh monsoon with 27% shortfall
India
Andhra Pradesh is getting ready for a tricky southwest monsoon this year, thanks to El Nino.
Forecasts indicate rainfall could drop by 27%, with over 100 areas, especially Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, and Annamayya districts, likely to feel the pinch.
Vangalapudi Anitha orders life, farmer support
Minister Vangalapudi Anitha wants departments to focus on saving lives and help farmers switch up their crops.
The state released ₹277.63 crore for the 2025-26 financial year and ₹479.01 crore has been released for the current financial year (2026-27).
Plus, control rooms will be on call 24/7 so people get weather alerts fast and can act quickly.