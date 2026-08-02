El Nino weakens India's monsoon but positive IOD could help

The WMO report points out that if this positive IOD kicks in, it might boost monsoon winds and ease El Nino's dry spell, especially for south peninsular India, where rainfall is down by 22% so far.

Forecasts hint that this helpful IOD could show up by September, possibly saving the season from slipping into drought territory.

For now, though, India's weather agency says IOD conditions are still neutral, so everyone's watching the skies a little more closely than usual.