'El Nino''s impact on India likely to increase: US experts
India
The chances of El Nino affecting India's upcoming monsoon have jumped to 62%, according to a fresh update from the US Climate Prediction Center.
This weather pattern, which warms up parts of the Pacific Ocean, often throws global weather, including India's rainy season, off balance.
'El Nino''s effect on India
El Nino years usually mean weaker monsoons for India: nine out of 14 times since 1980, rainfall dropped by about 10%.
That can lead to drier fields, higher food prices, and trouble for key crops like rice and maize.
Meteorologists are urging farmers and planners to stay alert and prepare for possible droughts or heat waves this year.