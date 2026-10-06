Elderly Dehradun couple and helper killed with screwdriver, suspect detained
India
A quiet afternoon in Dehradun's Vishnu Lok Colony turned tragic when an elderly couple, K S Kapoor, 80, and Rajni Kapoor, 76, along with their domestic help, Tiliya Devi, 55, were killed in their home on Tuesday.
The attack happened around 3pm with a screwdriver used as the weapon.
Police have already detained a suspect.
Neighbor saw attack, suspect knew family
The suspect was caught thanks to neighbor Bharti Bhandari, who saw the attack and immediately raised an alarm. A bystander sitting nearby helped detain the person until police arrived.
According to SSP Pramendra Doval, the suspect knew the family, and early findings suggest robbery was not behind these killings.
Police are still investigating what led to this shocking act, while locals wait for more answers.