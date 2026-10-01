Elderly Telangana couple found dead in well, police suspect suicide
India
A heartbreaking story from Telangana: an elderly couple, Munge Narsa Reddy, 80, and his wife, Anjamma, 70, were found dead in a well in Sangareddy district.
Police think it may have been suicide, possibly linked to family neglect.
The couple had earlier reached out to police, saying their sons were not taking care of them.
Couple gave land to sons
Despite giving away their land and home to their three sons, hoping for support, the couple still faced financial trouble and felt abandoned.
They even tried getting some of the land back for basic expenses.
Police are now investigating what really happened, with a postmortem underway.