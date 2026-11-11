Election Commission allows missing UP voters to submit Form-6

If you're in Uttar Pradesh and can't find your name on the voter list, don't panic: the Election Commission says eligible electors may submit Form 6 for inclusion in the voter list, subject to the stated conditions.

This update comes after the ECI clarified that electors whose names were in the roll before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) but are missing from the current electoral roll may submit Form-6 for inclusion, so it's a good idea to double-check your status if you want your vote to count.