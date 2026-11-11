Election Commission allows missing UP voters to submit Form-6
If you're in Uttar Pradesh and can't find your name on the voter list, don't panic: the Election Commission says eligible electors may submit Form 6 for inclusion in the voter list, subject to the stated conditions.
This update comes after the ECI clarified that electors whose names were in the roll before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) but are missing from the current electoral roll may submit Form-6 for inclusion, so it's a good idea to double-check your status if you want your vote to count.
Navdeep Rinwa says Form-6 legally safe
Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa reassures everyone that submitting Form 6 won't land you in any legal trouble, as long as you are not registered elsewhere and your information is legitimate.
Local election officers have been told to spread the word and help make voter registration smooth for everyone.