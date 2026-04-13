Election Commission appoints Sarvana Vivek M West Bengal police observer India Apr 13, 2026

The Election Commission has picked Sarvana Vivek M, a 2015-batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre, as the police observer for the West Bengal assembly elections coming up on April 23 and 29.

He will be based in Kolkata, making sure police arrangements are solid and keeping the Election Commission updated throughout the process.