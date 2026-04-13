Election Commission appoints Sarvana Vivek M West Bengal police observer
India
The Election Commission has picked Sarvana Vivek M, a 2015-batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre, as the police observer for the West Bengal assembly elections coming up on April 23 and 29.
He will be based in Kolkata, making sure police arrangements are solid and keeping the Election Commission updated throughout the process.
Vivek to monitor law and order
Vivek's job is all about helping the elections run smoothly: he will monitor law and order, oversee police-related arrangements, and submit inputs to the Election Commission.
The idea is to keep things fair and peaceful while voters in West Bengal head to the polls.