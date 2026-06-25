Election Commission confirms passport valid for voter registration in India
India
If you're updating your voter information, the Election Commission just confirmed you can use your passport as proof of identity.
This clears up confusion after another government department said passports do not prove citizenship.
Still, officials explained that passports are one of 12 documents you can use to show who you are when signing up to vote.
Passports used only as identity proof
Government sources pointed out that passports have not been used to prove citizenship for voter registration, only identity, and that's been the rule for years.
As India gears up for the next elections, this policy stays unchanged.