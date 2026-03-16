Election Commission cuts ties with webcam vendor over this reason

EC is bringing in 3 new vendors

To fix things, the EC is bringing in three new vendors and rolling out a stronger surveillance plan.

Expect more cameras both inside and outside polling stations—especially in sensitive areas flagged by observers.

Surveillance teams' vehicles will also get cameras, with all feeds monitored from control rooms across West Bengal and at EC offices in Kolkata and Delhi.

The goal is to make sure voting stays fair at more than 80,000 polling booths statewide.