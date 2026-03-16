Election Commission cuts ties with webcam vendor over this reason
The Election Commission of India has cut ties with its webcam vendor after finding that a big chunk of cameras did not work during the 2021 West Bengal and 2024 national elections: 30% recorded nothing, and others only captured short clips.
Because of this, key footage could not be used as evidence in post-election violence cases.
EC is bringing in 3 new vendors
To fix things, the EC is bringing in three new vendors and rolling out a stronger surveillance plan.
Expect more cameras both inside and outside polling stations—especially in sensitive areas flagged by observers.
Surveillance teams' vehicles will also get cameras, with all feeds monitored from control rooms across West Bengal and at EC offices in Kolkata and Delhi.
The goal is to make sure voting stays fair at more than 80,000 polling booths statewide.