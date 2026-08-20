Election Commission delays Delhi draft electoral roll to August 31
India
Delhi's draft electoral roll, originally set to drop on August 24, will now be out on August 31.
The Election Commission hit pause after Delhi's chief electoral officer asked for more time to fix overcrowded polling stations; some have way over the 1,200-voter limit per booth.
Final voter list published November 4
The final voter list is coming November 4. Until September 30, people can file claims or objections if they spot issues with their details.
Officials are still working to split up crowded booths and find space for new ones, especially in packed areas like Sangam Vihar and Dwarka.
The goal: make sure every eligible voter is counted fairly and the process stays transparent.