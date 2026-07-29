Election Commission digitizes more than 75.72L voter verification forms
India
The Election Commission has digitized more than 75.72 lakh voter verification forms, covering over one-half the city's registered voters.
Nearly every eligible voter (99.88%) has received a form as part of a big push to update the electoral rolls across all districts.
House-to-house checks deadline extended August 8
Outer North is leading with 64.34% of forms digitized, while South East is catching up at 38.51%.
The deadline for house-to-house checks is now August 8 (extended from July 29), giving officials more time to reach everyone, including people affected by house demolitions.
Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar said a mechanism would be worked out to prevent voters whose homes were demolished from being excluded.