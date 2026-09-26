Election Commission extends claims deadline for Delhi and Maharashtra voters
Missed the deadline for filing claims and objections? Good news: the Election Commission has pushed it back: Delhi residents now have until October 30, 2026, and people in Maharashtra have until October 12, 2026.
This move is all about making sure everyone gets a say, especially people like night shelter residents and daily wage workers who often get left out.
Election Commission arranges home document uploads
The ECI is rolling out some helpful changes to make signing up easier.
Booth-level officers will come to your home to collect and upload documents on the ECINet portal for unmapped persons or those with logical discrepancies, and to help with online hearings.
Plus, expect more help desks and camps popping up for people living in night shelters, laborers, poor people, and homeless people, as required.