Election Commission extends Delhi electoral rolls timeline to August 17
India
If you're in Delhi and planning to vote, here's an update: the Election Commission has extended its timeline for updating the electoral rolls.
The draft voter list will now come out on August 17 (instead of August 5), and the final version drops October 19.
House-to-house checks for new voters or corrections are also running until August 8, so there's still time to get your details sorted.
Part of countrywide phase 3 revision
This Delhi revision is actually part of Phase three of a countrywide campaign that kicked off on May 14 (except in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh).
The schedule keeps shifting so officials can make sure everyone eligible gets registered and the data stays accurate.