Election Commission extends Delhi voter list deadline to October 30
If you live in Delhi and need to fix something on the voter list, good news, the Election Commission has extended the deadline for making changes or raising objections to October 30, instead of September 30.
This gives everyone a bit more breathing room, after Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer asked for extra time to sort out issues before the final list drops on December 4.
Delhi 33.13L voters receive mismatch notices
About 33.13 lakh people, including former deputy prime minister L K Advani and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, got notices about mismatches in their voter details, with cases involving data that could not be matched with the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR in 2002.
But don't stress if you got one; it doesn't mean you're off the list. You just need to submit your documents for verification before the concerned electoral registration officer or booth-level officer before things are finalized.