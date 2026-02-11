Election Commission extends voter list deadline after SC order
India
The Election Commission has pushed the deadline for West Bengal's updated voter list to February 28, following a Supreme Court order.
This gives officials more time to scrutinize documents and reduce the risk of genuine voters being left out.
Over 15 million voters flagged for discrepancies
With over 15 million voters flagged for discrepancies, this extension is about making every vote count.
The state has provided names of about 8,505 Group-B officers and said it has around 80,000 BLOs and over 8,000 officers described as 'trained in election work,' aiming for a fairer election.
Once the final rolls are out, we'll finally get the dates for West Bengal's Assembly polls—so if you're eligible, double-check your details and stay tuned!