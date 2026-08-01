Election Commission extends voter list deadlines in Odisha and Telangana
India
The Election Commission has pushed back deadlines for updating voter lists in Odisha and Telangana, after local officials asked for extra time to double-check details.
The goal: make sure everyone who is eligible can vote in the upcoming elections, with accurate and up-to-date rolls.
New voter deadlines in Odisha, Telangana
In Odisha, you now have until August 19 to file any claims or objections about the voter list (instead of August 4). Final lists will be out on September 21.
In Telangana, door-to-door checks run until August 10, draft rolls come out August 17, and you can submit changes until September 16.
The final list there drops October 19, so if you need to update your information, now is the moment!