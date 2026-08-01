Election Commission extends voter list deadlines in Odisha and Telangana

In Odisha, you now have until August 19 to file any claims or objections about the voter list (instead of August 4). Final lists will be out on September 21.

In Telangana, door-to-door checks run until August 10, draft rolls come out August 17, and you can submit changes until September 16.

The final list there drops October 19, so if you need to update your information, now is the moment!